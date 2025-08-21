Valmiki Nagar Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Valmiki Nagar Assembly Election: Janata Dal-United candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh won the Valmiki Nagar constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Rajesh Singh with a margin of 21,585 votes.

The Valmiki Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 1 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Valmiki Nagar is one of the Assembly seats of Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Valmiki Nagar Assembly constituency comes under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh won the seat by defeating Rajesh Singh of the Congress party with a margin of 21,585 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar won from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,675 votes by defeating Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh registered a win in the Valmiki Nagar constituency. In 2010, Bhagirathi Devi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered his victory from the seat.

Valmiki Nagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Valmiki Nagar Assembly constituency is a part of the West Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,95,791 voters in the Valmiki Nagar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95,628 voters were male and 99,278 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 885 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Valmiki Nagar in 2020 was 292 (289 were men and 3 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Valmiki Nagar constituency was 1,84,960. Out of this, 92,536 voters were male and 91,824 were female. There were 600 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Valmiki Nagar in 2015 was 78 (57 were men and 21 were women).

Valmiki Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

Valmiki Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

Valmiki Nagar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Valmiki Nagar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh won the seat with a margin of 21,585 votes. He was polled 74,906 votes with a vote share of 38.32%. Dhirendra defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Singh, who got 53,321 votes (27.28%).

JAPL candidate Sumant Kumar stood third with 18,409 votes (9.42%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,87,399, and BSP candidate Baidyanath Prasad was in the fourth position with 14,498 votes (7.42%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh won the seat. He was polled 66,860 votes with a vote share of 36.17%. Congress candidate Irshad Hussain got 33,280 (18.01%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Hussain by a margin of 33,580 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,78,067. BLSP candidate Surendra Prasad came in third with 32,855 votes (17.78%), and SP candidate Rajesh Singh was in the fourth position with 11,472 votes (6.21%).

Valmiki Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh (JD-U)

2015- Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh (Independent)

2010- Rajesh Singh (JD-U)

October 2005- Rajesh Singh (RJD)

February 2005- Rajesh Singh (RJD)

2000- Rajesh Singh (BSP)

1995- Vishnu Kushwaha (Samata Party)

1990- Shyan S Prasad (Congress)

1985- Nardeshwar Prasad Kushwaha (Lok Dal)

1980- Hardeo Prasad (Congress)

1977: Hardeo Prasad (Congress)

Valmiki Nagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,87,399 or 59% in the Valmiki Nagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,78,067 or 62.63%.