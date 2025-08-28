Thakurganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Thakurganj Assembly Election 2025: RJD candidate Saud Alam won the seat in 2020 by defeating Independent (IND) candidate Gopal Kumar Agarwal with a margin of 23,887 votes.

The Thakurganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 53 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thakurganj Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, RJD candidate Saud Alam won the seat by defeating Independent (IND) candidate Gopal Kumar Agarwal. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Thakurganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Thakurganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Kishanganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,91,257 voters in the Thakurganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,450 voters were male and 1,41,802 were female. There were 990 postal votes (946 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thakurganj was 53 (50 men and 03 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Thakurganj Assembly constituency was 2,57,209. Out of this, 1,35,030 voters were male and 1,22,175 were female. There were 1,120 (969 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thakurganj was 29 (21 men and 08 women) in 2015.

Thakurganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Thakurganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Thakurganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Thakurganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Thakurganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Saud Alam won the seat with a margin of 23,887 votes (12.59%). He received 79,909 votes with a vote share of 41.48%. He defeated Independent (IND) candidate Gopal Kumar Agarwal who got 56,022 votes (29.08%). JD(U) candidate Mohammad Naushad Alam stood third with 22,082 votes (11.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Naushad Alam Tatpauwa won the seat with a margin of 8,087 votes (4.60%). He was polled 74,239 votes with a vote share of 41.23%. LJP candidateGopal Kumar Agrawal got 66,152 votes (36.74%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party candidate Faiyaz Alam stood third with 12,136 votes (6.74%).

2020: Saud Alam (RJD)

2015: Naushad Alam Tatpauwa (JDU)

2010: Naushad Alam (LJP)

Oct 2005: Gopal Kumar Agarwal (SP)

Feb 2005: Mohammad Jawed (Congress)

2000: Mohammad Jawed (Congress)

1995: Sikander Singh (BJP)

1990: Mohamad Suleman (Janata Dal)

1985: Mohammed Hussain Azad (Congress)

1980: Mohammed Hussain Azad (Congress)

1977: Mohamad Suleman (Janata Party)

Thakurganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thakurganj Assembly constituency was 1,89,652 or 66.15 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,75,991 or 70.06 per cent.