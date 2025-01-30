Tejashwi takes a jibe at Nitish after he claps at Gandhi's death anniversary event: 'Worshipper of Godse'

Follow us on Image Source : REJASHWI YADAV/X Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mistakingly claps on a sombre occasion

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, on Thursday, took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he was seen clapping at a function on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, saying 'JDU chief is a worshipper of Godse'.

Yadav shared a purported video clip of the function on X in which Kumar stood flanked on either side by his deputy Vijay Kumar Sinha and Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

Kumar could be purportedly seen, at one point of time, clapping his hands, much to the shock of those present on the sombre occasion. The longest serving CM of the state was, however, back to senses soon and he stood ramrod straight at the ceremony.

Nitish claps to celebrate the assassination of Gandhi ji: Yadav

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a worshipper of Godse. He claps to celebrate the assassination of Gandhi ji, the father of the nation, by Godse. Shri Nitish Kumar ji worships the Sangh and Godse from the depths of his heart," alleged the RJD leader.

Yadav thereafter launched into a diatribe about the "mental state" of the septuagenarian, saying that "does this incident not show that Nitish Kumar's state of mind is not such that he can run Bihar?"

Recalling a faux pas by Kumar at a Dussehra function last year, Yadav said "he had dropped the bow and arrow thinking it was a snake. Such has been his state of mind".

(With PTI inputs)

