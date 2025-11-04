Tejashwi Yadav assures one-time aid of Rs 30,000 to women if voted to power in Bihar polls RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the president of the Chamber of Commerce will be given the status of a public representative. “We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation. Currently, the state government charges 55 paise per unit but we will reduce it to zero,” he said.

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday assured one-time aid of Rs 30,000 to women if voted to power in Bihar polls. “As soon as the government is formed, we will work to address the demands of the mothers and sisters by depositing Rs 30,000 for the entire year on January 14th, Makar Sankranti."

Tejashwi promises free electricity to farmers for irrigation

“We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation. Currently, the state government charges 55 paise per unit but we will reduce it to zero,” he said.

“We will provide Rs 300 in addition to the MSP for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat,” he said.

PACS, 'vyapar mandal' will be given status of people's representatives

He said if the INDIA bloc wins Bihar polls, heads of PACS, 'vyapar mandal' will be given status of people's representatives.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.

"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

Tejashwi Yadav asserts Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav last week asserted that the opposition coalition was certain to form the next government in Bihar, and the swearing-in will take place four days after the results of assembly polls are declared.



"On November 14, the results of the Bihar assembly polls will be declared, and on November 18, swearing-in will take place", the RJD leader told reporters.



He made the remark while reacting to the arrest of Anant Singh, former Mokama MLA, who is in the fray as the candidate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).



"It was bound to happen, such a serious incident had taken place", said Yadav, referring to the arrest of Singh, in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, who was supporting Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in that area.

