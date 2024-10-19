Six people die after being run over by speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic accident, six people died after a speeding SUV ran over them in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the unfortunate accident took place near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area at around 8.30 pm on Friday night.

While four people died on the spot, two died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Providing details about the accident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari said, "The deceased were pedestrians. Four persons died on the spot. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital."

Moreover, he said, "According to locals, the driver of the SUV fled immediately after the accident. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated." The police are also searching for the absconding drier. After getting the information, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the location. When a Police Control Room Vehicle (DIAL 112), which was the first responder, arrived to assist the injured, an agitated mob, angry over the accident, set the police vehicle on fire. The mob also pelted stones at the police personnel, injuring some officers during the clash.

To restore order, a large police force from more than six police stations was dispatched to the area, and senior officers are working to ensure swift action against the driver involved. Authorities are also in the process of identifying the victims to notify their families. The situation remains tense, and efforts are ongoing to bring the area under control.