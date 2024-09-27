Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express train in Samastipur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express train

Stones pelted at Swatantrata Senani Express: There were reports of stone pelting on Swatantrata Senani Express train plying from Jaynagar to New Delhi on Muzaffarpur-Samastipur railway section on Thursday night. The stone pelting incident caused damage to the glass panes of B1 and B2 coaches along with the pantry car. Many sleeper coach windows were also hit with stones and many passengers present in the train were also injured. However, they were treated in Samastipur itself.

Reports suggested that after a brief halt at Samastipur at around 9:45 pm, the train left for Muzaffarpur. But as soon as it reached the outer signal, stone pelting started on the train. After this incident the train reached Muzaffarpur Junction with a delay of 45 minutes. The RPF Samastipur has registered FIR against unknown people.

Report by Anamika Gaur