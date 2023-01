Follow us on Image Source : ANI A total of 3 people have died after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Siwan's Lakari Nabiganj.

Bihar: At least 5 people were killed and several others are undergoing treatment after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Siwan's Lakari Nabiganj.

Siwan District Magistrate (DM) Amit Kumar Pandey informed that ten people have been arrested in the spurious liquor case while the cause of the death will be known only after an autopsy.