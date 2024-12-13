Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar appointed as new DGP of Bihar

Bihar: According to a notification issued by the state Home Department on Friday (December 13), Vinay Kumar will head the state police for a two-year term in accordance with a Supreme Court directive.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Patna Published : Dec 13, 2024 21:24 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 22:01 IST
Image Source : PTI (TWITTER) Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar appointed as new DGP of Bihar.

Bihar: Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar was on Friday appointed as the new Director General of Police of Bihar. The 1991-batch IPS officer replaces Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer who had been the officiating DGP since August 30, 2024 and is due to retire in December 2025.

Raj, on the other hand, will serve as DG-cum-CMD of Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation.

Another senior IPS officer, JS Gangwar, has been appointed as new Director General of the state Vigilance Department, the notification said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

