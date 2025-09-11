Saharsa Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Saharsa Assembly election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Alok Ranjan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Lovely Anand of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the Congress with a margin of 19,679 votes.

Patna:

The Saharsa constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 75 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribe (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Saharsa Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Alok Ranjan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Lovely Anand of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the Congress with a margin of 19,679 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Saharsa Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,70,962 voters in the Saharsa constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,93,665 were male and 1,77,295 were female voters, while 2 belonged to the third gender. 1558 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Saharsa in 2020 was 766 (741 men and 25 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Saharsa constituency was 3,36,081. Out of this, 1,76,794 voters were male and 1,59,287 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 977 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Saharsa in 2015 was 1452 (1431 men and 21 women).

Saharsa Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Saharsa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Saharsa Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Saharsa Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Saharsa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Alok Ranjan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Lovely Anand of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He polled 1,03,538 votes with a vote share of 45.59%. Lobely Anand got 83,859 votes (36.93%).

Kishor Kumar, an Independent candidate, stood third with 13,566 votes with a 5.54% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Arun Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat. He polled 1,02,850 votes. Alok Ranjan of the BJP got 63,644 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 39,206 votes or 20.77%.

2020: Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP)

2015: Arun Kumar Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP)

2005: Sanjeev Kumar Jha (BJP)

2000: Shankar Prasad Tekriwal (RJD)

1995: Shankar Prasad Tekriwal (Janata Dal)

1990: Shankar Prasad Tekriwal (Janata Dal)

1985: Satish Chandra Jha (Congress)

1980: Ramesh Jha (Congress)

1977: Shankar Prasad Tekriwal (Janata Party)

Saharsa voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Saharsa Assembly constituency was 2,21,799 or 61.39 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,88,736 or 57.72 per cent.