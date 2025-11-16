Rohini Acharya breaks down after family rift: 'Humiliated, lost my home for speaking truth' In an emotional post on social media, Rohini Acharya said she was “thrown out of her home, insulted, and left feeling like an orphan.” Recounting the incident, she wrote, “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother was humiliated and abused with vulgar language.

Patna:

A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has announced that she is quitting politics and severing ties with her family. In an emotional post, Rohini alleged that she was “abused, humiliated, and even assaulted” by her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, after questioning the leadership over the party’s poor performance.

In a deeply emotional message, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya described her anguish after being allegedly humiliated, abused, and disowned by her own family. “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother was insulted and abused with filthy language. A slipper was raised to hit me. I neither compromised on my self‑respect nor surrendered the truth, and for that, I was disgraced,” she wrote. Expressing her pain, Rohini said she was forced to leave her weeping parents and siblings behind, stripped of her family and home. “They took away my identity and made me an orphan,” she added, urging others never to endure the path she was forced to walk. “May no household ever have a daughter or sister like Rohini,” she concluded in her emotionally charged note.

She added, “A daughter was forced to leave her crying parents and siblings behind. They took away my home, my rights, my dignity- and made me an orphan.”

'My sacrifice was called dirty': Rohini Acharya’s painful outburst after family rift

In an emotionally charged post, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya shared that she had been deeply insulted by some family members who mocked her for donating her kidney to her father. “Yesterday, I was abused and called ‘dirty.’ They said I gave my father a dirty kidney and took crores of rupees for it. They claimed I donated it only to get a political ticket,” she wrote, describing her humiliation.

No daughter should commit mistake I did

Expressing anguish, Rohini appealed to all daughters and sisters not to make the kind of sacrifice she made. “I want to tell every daughter and sister- especially those who are married- that if your family has a son or brother, never try to save your father yourself. Let them or someone else do it,” she wrote. “I committed a grave mistake by stepping forward. I should have stayed focused on my children, my husband, and my home. I donated the kidney out of love for my father, my God- and today, that same act has been labeled as dirty.”

They made me quit politics and disown my family”

Speaking to reporters later, Rohini confirmed that her announcement was not made in haste. “You can ask Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. I have no family left,” she said.

Rohini claimed that RJD’s senior leadership was unwilling to accept responsibility for the party’s heavy losses. “When I named Sanjay Yadav and others for the defeat, I was abused, thrown out, and assaulted. They don’t want to be held accountable,” she alleged.

On Saturday morning, Rohini publicly declared her decision to “quit politics and disown her family,” adding that she was taking all the blame for the party’s debacle “because that is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez wanted.”

Political family in turmoil

Her remarks have once again spotlighted the widening rift within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family. Earlier this year, her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and the family following a series of controversies, including his social media outbursts and personal life disputes. Tej Pratap later launched his own outfit, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), but managed only a distant third place from Mahua constituency in the recent elections.

Rohini’s allegations have deepened the sense of crisis within RJD’s first family, which now finds itself battling public infighting after a poor electoral showing.

BJP leaders react: “A family falling apart”

Reacting to Rohini’s decision, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal called it an “internal family matter” but appealed to the Yadav family to restore unity. “Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi need to save the family. This breakup over one or two individuals is unfortunate. Rohini donated her kidney to save her father- this should remind everyone of family values,” he said.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy shared a similar view, remarking that Rohini’s distress reflected “deeper disappointment” within the RJD. “It seems that the RJD is disintegrating, and the signs are not encouraging,” he added.

RJD’s electoral collapse

The controversy comes after a major electoral setback for the RJD. The party managed to win only 25 seats out of over 140 contested, as the NDA swept the Bihar Assembly polls with a massive majority. The BJP and JD(U) secured 89 and 85 seats respectively, while the NDA coalition crossed the 200‑seat mark in the 243‑member House.

RJD’s alliance partners also suffered heavy losses, with the Congress securing just six seats and the Left parties barely making an impact. The newly formed Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, failed to open its account.

Personal fallout as political symbol

Rohini Acharya’s exit has turned into both a personal tragedy and a political flashpoint. Once admired for her loyalty to her father- she famously donated a kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2022- Rohini’s accusation of being “hit, humiliated, and disowned” by her brother underscores the deepening tensions in Bihar’s most prominent political dynasty.

Her parting words on social media- “No home should ever have a daughter like Rohini”- summed up the pain of a woman who says she was forced to choose between family loyalty and personal dignity.