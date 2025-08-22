Ramnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Ramnagar Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhaghirathi Devi won the Ramnagar constituency in 2020 by defeating the Congress candidate Rajesh Ram with a margin of 15,796 votes.

Patna:

The Ramnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 2 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat; it is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Ramnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bhaghirathi Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Ram of the Congress with a margin of 15,796 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar won from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,675 votes by defeating Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Ramnagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,90,756 voters in the Ramnagar constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94,474 voters were male and 95,663 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 472 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2020 was 321 (309 were men and 12 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ramnagar constituency was 1,71,236. Out of this, 85,262 voters were male and 85,270 were female. There were 704 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramnagar in 2015 was 86 (58 were men and 28 were women).

Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Ramnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ramnagar Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Ramnagar Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhaghirathi Devi won the seat with a margin of 15,796 votes. She was polled 75,423 votes with a vote share of 39.57%. Bhaghirathi defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Ram, who got 59,627 votes (31.28%). BYPP candidate Subodh Kumar stood third with 26,063 votes (13.67%). NOTA was in the fourth position with 4,456 votes (2.34%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,157.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhaghirathi Devi won the seat. She was polled 82,166 votes with a vote share of 48.05%. Congress candidate Purnmasi Ram got 64,178 (37.53%) and was the runner-up. Bhaghirathi defeated Ram by a margin of 17,988 votes. NCP candidate Subodh Kumar came in third with 9,488 votes (5.55%), and None of the Above (NOTA) was in the fourth position with 3,195 votes (1.87%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,67,802.

Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

2015- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

2010- Bhaghirathi Devi (BJP)

October, 2005- Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP)

February, 2005- Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP)

2000- Chandra Prasad Ray (BJP)

1995- Ram Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990- Chander Mohan Rai (BJP)

1985- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1980- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1977- Arjun Vikram Sah (Congress)

1972- Narayan Vikram Shah (NCO)

Ramnagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,86,157 or 64.46% in the Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,67,802 or 65.52%.