Rahul Gandhi calls compounder 'orthopedic surgeon', BJP mocks by saying 'he dreams of becoming PM' Rahul Gandhi’s gaffe calling a compounder an orthopedic surgeon sparks outrage from BJP, who questions his readiness for leadership ahead of Bihar elections.

The incident was caught on video and has stirred political reactions. In the footage published on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel, the event’s announcer introduces K.P. Singh as an orthopedic surgeon at the 25:40 mark. Singh then delivered his speech, continuing to identify himself as an orthopaedic surgeon. Later in the video, at the 50:14 mark, Rahul Gandhi also referred to K.P. Singh multiple times as an orthopedic surgeon.

BJP claims K.P. Singh is a compounder

The BJP has seized on this issue, accusing Rahul Gandhi of mixing up the roles of a doctor and a compounder. BJP leader Neeraj Kumar questioned Gandhi’s understanding, stating, “This is why we call him ‘Pappu.’ The man Rahul Gandhi referred to as an orthopedic surgeon was actually a compounder who worked with an orthopedic doctor in Begusarai.” Kumar went on to criticize Gandhi for not knowing the difference between a doctor and a compounder and suggested that it raised concerns about his readiness for leadership.

Kumar also stated, “If Rahul Gandhi dreams of becoming the Prime Minister, he needs to understand the seriousness required for such a role. If he wants to remain a star campaigner for the BJP, that’s his choice, but the country expects seriousness from the Leader of Opposition.”

The controversy has now become a point of contention, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation, while Congress leaders defend their position, claiming the issue is being politicized. The incident has drawn attention to the growing political rivalry between Congress and BJP, especially as the Bihar Assembly elections approach later this year.