Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS in Patna, says 'MLAs and MPs have no power'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS in Patna

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the BJP 'has their people in every organisation and MLAs and MPS have no power in today's India'. He further hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on India’s Independence and accused him of erasing the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar. Gandhi addressed the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

He further questioned the representation of the backward community in the budget and said, "90 senior officers of the central government take decisions on the country's budget. Among them, the participation of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities is not even 10 percent. Whereas the share of these classes in India's population is 90 percent." He also demanded to conduct caste census across the country and suggested that the development should be done accordingly. "This will reveal how much population each has, and how much participation he has in bureaucracy, educational institutions and private companies," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Power has been given to Ambani, Adani and RSS'

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "When they came to know that the people from the backward community, Dalits are taking the representation, they gave you the representation but took away the power. The power has been given to Ambani, Adani and RSS. They put their people in every organisation..."

Addressing the crowd, Gandhi further said, "Where is it written in this book (Constitution of India) that the all of the wealth of India should only go into the hands of two to three people...In today's India, the MLAs and MPs have no power. When I meet the BJP MPs who belong to the backward community, Dalits, tribals, they say that we have been put in a cage"

Rahul Gandhi attacks Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...We wanted that just like the water of Ganga flows everywhere, the ideology of the Constitution should also reach every person, every institution of the nation. Some days ago, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India did not get independence on 15th Aug 1947. If RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is saying that India did not get independence on 15th August 1947, then he is rejecting the Constitution of India...He (RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat) is erasing the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, Lord Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi from every institution in India..."

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna in the morning, and was accorded a warm welcome by Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders.

(With inputs from Agency)