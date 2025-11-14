Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, BJP's Satish Yadav in tight contest Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in Raghopur constituency.

The Raghopur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 128 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Raghopur Assembly constituency comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,44,369 voters in the Raghopur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,85,106 were male and 1,59,258 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 1,097 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2020 was 1,320 (1,274 men and 46 women).

In 2020, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 38,174 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Chirag Paswan won from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,70,105 votes by defeating Shiv Chandra Ram of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Raghopur constituency was 3,17,517. Out of this, 1,73,476 voters were male, 1,44,040 were female and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 674 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raghopur in 2015 was 613 (585 men and 28 women).

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Raghopur

The voter turnout in Raghopur was 68.90 per cent.

Main Parties and Candidates in Raghopur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Chanchal Kumar are the main candidates in the Raghopur constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the BJP has a pact with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) of Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's brother, has fielded Prem Kumar in Raghopur.

Raghopur Assembly Elections: What happened in Raghopur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%). He polled 97,404 votes with a vote share of 48.74%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar, who got 59,230 votes (29.64%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat with a margin of 22,733 votes (12.31%). He polled 91,236 votes with a vote share of 49.15%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar got 68,503 votes (36.90%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rakesh Raushan stood third with 5,220 votes (2.81%).

Raghopur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Satish Kumar (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

February, 2005: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000 Bypoll: Rabri Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Lalu Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1985: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1980: Amrendra Mishra (Congress)

1977: Vabulal Shastri (Janata Party)

