Prashant Kishor begins 'fast unto death' over demand for cancellation of BPSC exam in Patna

Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that he will be starting a fast unto death over the demand for cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam in Patna. The party in a post from its official social media handle said, "Prashant Kishore sat on a fast unto death under the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan against the ruined education and corrupt examination system."

Prashant Kishor earlier claimed to have information on "thousands of crores of rupees have changed hands" for posts to be filled up by the Bihar PSC exam, cancellation of which is being demanded by many candidates. The former close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed dismay over refusal of his ex-mentor to "utter a single word" on the stir which has been going on for nearly two weeks.

"The candidates are protesting in biting cold, braving baton charge by police and water cannons. The CM is away in Delhi, and having a good time. He did not utter a single word when reporters in the national capital approached him with queries on the stir," Kishor said.

"Today, I am sharing something that I have been hearing for some time. The protesting candidates believe that BPSC's reluctance to order a fresh examination stems from the fact that crores of rupees have already changed hands. Posts to be filled up through the December 13 test had been put on sale," the Jan Suraaj Party founder said.

What is the BPSC exam issue?

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state for the Combined Competitive Exams. At one of the exam centres in Patna, hundreds of candidates boycotted the test alleging that question papers were "leaked".

This was refuted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, which saw a "conspiracy" to get the exams cancelled at work, even though re-examination had been ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar, which was at the centre of the controversy.

The protesters' contention is that re-examination for a small section of candidates would militate against the principle of a level-playing field and, hence, the entire exam should be cancelled and held afresh.

Kishor, who was of the view that "corruption was rampant in BPSC", however, made it clear that he did not want to push further the scandalous charge he had heard of, but looked forward to a "positive outcome" following Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena showing willingness to speak to a delegation of the protesting candidates.

(With inputs from PTI)