BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor sent to 14-day judicial custody after he refuses to accept bail

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj chief was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he refused to accept bail on Monday. The court order came after he refused to submit a surety bond for the bail. Kishor was adamant about continuing his fast-unto-death in jail, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Patna police.

I rejected this bail order: Prashant Kishor

I was taken to court and I was granted bail but, it is written in the order that I should not do any wrongdoings, so I rejected this bail order, I accepted to go to jail, he said.

"From 5-11 am, I was made to sit in the police vehicle and kept taking me to different places. Nobody told me where I was being taken even though I asked them multiple times after 5 minutes, they took me to Fatwah's community centre and they wanted to conduct my medical test and get the certificate from doctors. I refused to give my consent because I did not do any criminal activity, I told the doctors this. The police tried to convince the doctors but they refused to give illegal certificate. they recorded my statement that I refused to give a medical test," the Jan Suraaj Party chief added.

Dramatic arrest of Prashant Kishor amid protest

Kishor, who was on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan in Patna was arrested early on Monday morning. According to a senior police officer, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal."

Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.

According to Jan Suraaj party's supporters, police took Kishor to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. They also alleged that security personnel manhandled and slapped Kishor while taking him into custody. Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters, who were on a dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by police on Monday morning. They will be produced before a court."

The DM said their demonstration was "illegal" as they were holding it near the restricted site. "Despite repeated requests by the officials, they did not leave the place. They had also been served a notice by the district administration to shift their dharna to Gardani Bagh, the dedicated place for holding protests," the DM said.

Regarding allegations of manhandling, the DM said, "Kishor was not manhandled by security personnel. Police only removed supporters who tried to prevent his arrest."

(With agencies inputs)