Prashant Kishor to end hunger strike on January 16, announces next phase of Jan Suraaj movement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna.

Prashant Kishor, who has been on hunger strike for 14 days against the Bihar Public Service Commission, will end his fast on January 16 at 12 pm. It was announced by his organisation, Jana Suraaj. According to reports, Kishor will break his fast at the Jan Suraaj camp near Ganga Path and will also showcase the next phase of his agitation.

Announcement by Jan Suraaj

In an official statement, Jan Suraaj said, "Prashant Kishor, the leader of Jan Suraj, will end his hunger strike tomorrow in honor of the youth and the Jan Suraj family. This strike was against Bihar’s broken education system and corrupt examination practices. Along with breaking the fast, he will announce the next phase of his movement. We invite everyone to witness this historic moment and strengthen the satyagraha. Thank you!"

Governor's intervention

Earlier, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had intervened to encourage Kishor to stop his hunger strike. He reportedly asked the Kishor to send a student representative to discuss a solution and promised to do everything in his power to resolve the issue. These are the words of the teen's team.

BPSC issues legal notices

Meanwhile, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had issued legal notices to Prashant Kishor and several others. The reports were in relation to allegations against the Commission during the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13 in the state. BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “The Commission has sent notices to politicians, individuals associated with coaching centers, and others who made baseless accusations against BPSC. More notices will follow soon.”

This development comes as the state continues to grapple with controversies surrounding its education and recruitment processes.