Prashant Kishor announces former BJP MP Uday Singh as first national president of Jan Suraaj Party

Patna:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh, also known as Pappu Singh, has been unanimously chosen as the party's first national president. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Kishor said the decision was made by a core committee formed to select the party's leadership. He emphasised that Singh's appointment was not just a matter of majority vote, but a unanimous choice.

Singh, a two-time MP from Purnea, left the BJP in 2019 to join the Congress and later supported independent candidate Pappu Yadav in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Known for his logistical support to the party, Singh's residence in Patna has served as a base for Kishor and his team. The "vanity van" that Kishor used during his protest at Gandhi Maidan was also reportedly provided by Singh.

Kishor, who has maintained that he will not take any formal post in the party, said the appointment will allow him to resume his 'padayatra' in Bihar from Tuesday.

The Jan Suraaj Party, floated on October 2 last year, has operated without a full-fledged president until now. While Kishor had initially named former IPS officer Manoj Bharti as the "working president," Singh's selection marks a significant step in the party's organisational structure.

Jan Suraaj Party's press conference | Watch here: