PM Modi interacts with Bihar BJP workers, urges booth strengthening ahead of assembly polls Modi highlighted the NDA government’s transfer of ₹10 lakh each to 1.2 crore women in Bihar, calling it a "double Diwali" for the state.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with BJP booth workers from Bihar through the NaMo app under the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme. He shared strategies to strengthen ground-level mobilisation ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and called on workers to take the government’s welfare initiatives directly to the people.

Every booth worker is Modi in their area

Addressing party workers virtually, PM Modi said, “Every booth worker is Modi in his or her area. Give voters a guarantee on my behalf about the government’s schemes.” He encouraged cadres to act as a bridge between government programmes and citizens, ensuring that every household is aware of the benefits they are entitled to.

The Prime Minister stressed the slogan — “Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar — Phirse Banegi Sushashan Ki Sarkar” — underlining the need for a united NDA to secure victory and continue good governance in the state.

GST 2.0 and women empowerment

Interacting with BJP worker Megha Devi from Purnea, who is also associated with Jeevika Yojana (Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society), PM Modi advised her to engage women beneficiaries and explain how government schemes are helping them.

“With Diwali approaching, go door to door and explain how GST reductions have made essentials more affordable for women. Keep data ready on your phones and share it with families. Meet local women’s groups, record their stories, and post them on social media,” Modi said.

He added, “Bihar’s mothers and sisters are full of enthusiasm. This year, Bihar will celebrate a ‘double Diwali’ — first on October 20 and then on November 14, marking NDA’s victory in the Bihar polls.” PM Modi highlighted that the women’s employment scheme has transferred ₹10 lakh each to 1.2 crore women in Bihar, enabling them to start new ventures.

Booth workers to amplify government schemes

PM Modi instructed party cadres to make lists of scheme beneficiaries under both Central and Nitish Kumar’s government and involve them in spreading awareness. He urged workers to share videos and success stories of welfare initiatives with families in their areas.

He further advised them to celebrate voting as a festival, saying, “Sing, clap, and support democracy. Booth teams can also share lunch together to strengthen community spirit.”

Focus on youth and Jungle Raj awareness

PM Modi also asked BJP workers to take youths to exhibitions showcasing atrocities during the ‘jungle raj’, a reference to the RJD rule, to highlight the contrast between past misgovernance and current development.

Greeting the workers in Bhojpuri, he concluded, “A strong booth ensures a strong victory. NDA’s unity and development agenda will once again bring a government of good governance to Bihar.”