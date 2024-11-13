PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga, says govt working with holistic approach to healthcare

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Bihar visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga and unveiled projects worth Rs 12,100 crore in Bihar today (November 13). The super-specialty hospital will have AYUSH block, Medical College, Nursing College, night shelter and residential facilities among others.

Addressing the crowd in Darbhanga, the Prime Minister said that Bihar witnessing a lot of development and the NDA government is committed to the welfare of the people. "Our government has always stood for the development of the people of the country. We have laid the foundation and inaugurated development works worth Rs 12,000 crores in a single program," he said.

He further said that the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS will bring a huge change in the health sector of Bihar. "A big step has been taken towards fulfilling the dream of AIIMS in Darbhanga. The construction of Darbhanga AIIMS will bring a huge change in the health sector of Bihar. It will provide facilities to the people of West Bengal and many other places besides the Mithila, Kosi and Tirhut divisions. The patients coming from Nepal can also get the requisite treatment in this AIIMS," he said.

PM Modi on Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Highlighting the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Modi emphasised that without this medical scheme, many people would not have been able to access hospital care. "Nearly four crore people in the country have been treated under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana'. If there was no Ayushman Bharat Yojana, most of these people would not have been able to get admitted to the hospital. I am happy that a major worry of their lives has been removed by the scheme of the NDA government. Crores of families have saved about Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the Ayushman Yojana," he added.

He said Nitish Kumar brought good governance, removed 'jungle raj' in Bihar.

Praising Nitish Kumar's government, he said that the previous governments only made made false promises, the situation improved after Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar. PM Modi further said the previous governments in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure. He said that earlier every person suffering from an ailment used to travel to AIIMS Delhi. "However, our government established new AIIMS hospitals in many parts of the country. Today, there are 24 AIIMS hospitals in the country. Our government decided that one can receive medical education in their mother tongue and become a doctor. In a way, this work is the biggest tribute to Karpoori Thakur ji," he added.

PM Modi on medical education

The Prime Minister further promised that in the next five years, the government will add 75,000 new medical seats. "Another big decision taken by our government is that medical education will be imparted in Hindi and other Indian languages soon. The cancer hospital being established in Muzaffarnagar will benefit the patients as they will get better treatment in the state itself and not travel outside the state. Bihar will also get a big eye hospital," said the PM.

He said that the government is working with a holistic approach towards health in the country. "The first focus is on disease prevention. The second focus is on properly diagnosing the disease. The third focus is that people should get free and cheap treatment and they should get cheap medicines. The fourth focus is to provide better medical facilities even in small towns and to overcome the shortage of doctors in the country. The fifth focus is to expand technology in health services," said PM Modi.

