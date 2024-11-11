Bihar: Two US nationals arrested for attempting to cross into Nepal without valid documents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

US nationals arrested: Bihar Police arrested two US citizens, including a woman, in the Madhubani district when they were allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents, said officials on Sunday. The arrested US nationals are residents of California.

The police also arrested two locals who offered logistical support to them while they stayed in the Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border.

Arrested while trying to cross over to Nepal

Police said that personnel from the 48th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted two American nationals near the Betaunha border outpost, under Jainagar Police Station's jurisdiction, as they attempted to cross from India into Nepal on Saturday afternoon.

"They were held by the SSB personnel as they were trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents. The arrested US nationals are a couple. The woman, born in Nepal, married to the man and took the US citizenship. Both were jointly interrogated by the police, SSB and officials of other agencies concerned," Jainagar Deputy SP Ankur Kumar told news agency PTI.

"The police registered a case and arrested both US nationals. Two locals were also apprehended for providing them with logistical support," he said. The matter is being further investigated, the deputy SP added.

(With PTI inputs)

