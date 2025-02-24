PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM Kisan Yojana in Bhagalpur today: Check beneficiary status The event will include the distribution of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi,

Here comes a piece of good news for the farmers of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Monday and will also address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The beneficiary farmers must be kowing that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) is a central scheme designed to offer financial assistance to small and marginal farmers in India. As part of the scheme, only farmers who are eligible receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000, directly credited to their bank accounts for a financial year.

PM Kisan Yojana: Check who are eligible

To be eligible for the PM-KISAN’s 19th installment, a farmer needs to fulfill below mentioned conditions:

Indian citizen

Farmer must own cultivable land

he should be a small or marginal farmer

The farmer should not be a retiree who receives a pension of at least Rs 10,000 per month

He should not have filed for income tax

He also should not be an institutional landholder

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check beneficiary status

First you need to visit official website of PM Kisan Yojana.

On the home page, look for Beneficiary Status Page.

On the new page, click on "Beneficiary Status".

After this, you need to enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Then, you will have to click on "Get Data".

Finally, you will be bale to check your Beneficiary Status.

