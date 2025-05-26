Nitish Kumar stuns all by placing flowerpot on IAS officer’s head during Patna event, video goes viral Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sparked a fresh controversy after he placed a flowerpot on the head of senior IAS officer S Siddharth during a government event in Patna. The unexpected gesture, caught on video, quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday sparked a fresh controversy with his bizarre conduct at a government event in Patna, where he unexpectedly placed a flowerpot on the head of a senior IAS officer in full public view.

The incident occurred at an appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Krishi Bhavan. As Kumar walked onto the stage, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet) S Siddharth approached him with a potted plant — a customary gift in Bihar in place of a bouquet. To everyone’s surprise, Kumar casually lifted the flowerpot and placed it atop the officer’s head, leaving the audience visibly startled.

The moment, caught on camera, has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions and jokes alike. While some online users found the episode humorous, others criticised it as a breach of official decorum.

Opposition slams ‘mental state’, calls it shameful

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya posted the clip with a sarcastic caption: “The brain has gone completely haywire — uncle is now placing flowerpots on officers’ heads.” The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also shared the video on X, writing, “This is the mental condition of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar! When a senior IAS officer welcomes him at an official event, the CM throws all protocol and dignity aside and places a flowerpot on his head. Such conduct from a CM is dragging the state into despair.”

Part of a pattern?

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has drawn attention for erratic behaviour in public. In previous instances, he was caught on camera laughing during the national anthem and even during a tribute ceremony for martyred soldiers, both of which attracted wide criticism.

Viral moment, mixed reactions

Despite the swift reaction by Siddharth, who immediately removed the pot and handed it to another official, the video has triggered a flurry of responses online — from disbelief to ridicule — further fuelling debates over the chief minister’s behaviour in public settings.