Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar meets senior JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh, Arun Kumar, Rituraj Kumar

New Delhi:

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been actively engaging with party leaders since joining the Janata Dal (United) in early March 2026.He recently met former MP Arun Kumar and JD(U) MLA Rituraj Kumar in Jehanabad. Rituraj and about half a dozen young MLAs had earlier demanded Nishant be considered for the position of Chief Minister.

Nishant shared on social media, “The guidance of such seniors gives the strength to move forward.”

Closed-door meeting with Lalan SIngh

Following the Eid Milan program in Patna, Nishant Kumar met central minister and senior JD(U) leader Lalan Singh at his residence. The meeting reportedly went on for 15-minutes. While no official statement was released, reports suggest that the discussion focused on Bihar’s current political situation and future strategies. The private nature of the meeting has fueled speculation about potential shifts in state leadership.

Since joining JD(U) on March 8 in Patna, Nishant Kumar has received strong backing from senior leaders, including Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha. His entry into the party comes amid the JD(U) supremo’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, which will vacate the Chief Minister’s post, a position now expected to go to the ally BJP.

NDA's strong performance in Bihar polls

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had gone to Bihar elections with Nitish Kumar as its face and the bloc swept the polls, winning more than 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. The JDU won 85 seats, on the other hand.

Other constituents of the NDA such as Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) won 19, five and four seats, respectively.