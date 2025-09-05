Narkatia Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Narkatia Assembly Election 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Shamim Ahmad won the Narkatia constituency in 2020 by defeating the Janata Dal-United candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad with a margin of 27,791 votes.

Patna:

The Narkatia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 12 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Narkatia Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Shamim Ahmad of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD-U candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad with a margin of 27,791 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, RJD candidate Shamim Ahmad registered a win in the Narkatia constituency. In 2010, Janata Dal-United candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad registered his victory from the seat.

Narkatia Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Narkatia Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,83,277 voters in the Narkatia constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,027 voters were male and 91,379 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 871 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narkatia in 2020 was 243 (229 were men and 14 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Narkatia constituency was 1,63,514. Out of this, 82,162 voters were male and 80,433 were female. There were 919 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Narkatia in 2015 was 97 (95 were men and 2 were women).

Narkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Narkatia constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Narkatia Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Narkatia Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Shamim Ahmad won the seat with a margin of 27,791 votes (15.58%). He polled 85,562 votes with a vote share of 46.69%. Ahmad defeated JD-U candidate Shyam Bihari Prasad, who got 57,771 votes (31.53%). LJP candidate Sonu Kumar stood third with 20,494 votes (11.18%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Shamim Ahmad won the seat with a margin of 19,982 votes (12.93%). He polled 75,118 votes with a vote share of 45.96%. BLSP candidate Sant Singh Kushwaha got 55,136 votes (33.73%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sonu Kumar stood third with 12,890 votes (7.89%).

Narkatia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Shamim Ahmad (RJD)

2015- Shamim Ahmad (RJD)

2010- Shyam Bihari Prasad (JD-U)

Narkatia Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,78,315 or 63.65% in the Narkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,54,509 or 63.65%.