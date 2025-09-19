Motihari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Motihari Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pramod Kumar won the Motihari constituency in 2020 by defeating the RJD candidate Om Prakash Chaudhary with a margin of 14,645 votes.

Motihari:

The Motihari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Motihari Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Pramod Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Om Prakash Chaudhary with a margin of 14,645 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar registered a win in the Motihari constituency. In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pramod Kumar registered his victory from the seat.

Motihari Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Motihari Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,87,585 voters in the Motihari constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 96,327 voters were male and 90,043 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,215 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Motihari in 2020 was 407 (377were men and 30 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Motihari constituency was 1,68,876. Out of this, 87,826 voters were male and 79,749 were female. There were 1,301 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Motihari in 2015 was 97 (94 were men and 3 were women).

Motihari Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Motihari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Motihari Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Motihari Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Motihari Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar won the seat with a margin of 14,645 votes (7.95%). He polled 92,733 votes with a vote share of 49.44%. Kumar defeated RJD candidate Om Prakash Chaudhary, who got 78,088 votes (41.63%). RLSP candidate Deepak Kumar Kushwaha stood third with 3,716 votes (1.98%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar won the seat with a margin of 18,517 votes (11.16%). He polled 79,947 votes with a vote share of 47.45%. RJD candidate Binod Kumar Shrivastava got 61,430 votes (36.46%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Manoj Kumar stood third with 7,619 votes (4.52%).

Motihari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2015- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2010- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

October, 2005- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

February, 2005- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2000- Rama Devi (RJD)

1995- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1990- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1985- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1980- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

1977- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

1972- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

Motihari Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,84,100 or 59.67% in the Motihari Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,65,904 or 57.72%.