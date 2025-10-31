Mokama murder case: EC seeks report from DGP, Prashant Kishor calls it failure of administration | Key points Mokama violence: Earlier in the day, stones were pelted at the car of Veena Devi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate from Mokama. The DGP has been asked to provide a detailed report at the earliest to the poll authority.

Mokama:

The Election Commission on Friday asked for a report from the Bihar DGP regarding the Mokama Murder case in which Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed during firing between the two groups while campaigning for elections in Mokama.

Fresh violence in Mokama after Dularchand's murder

Earlier in the day, stones were pelted at the car of Veena Devi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate from Mokama. The DGP has been asked to provide a detailed report at the earliest to the poll authority.

The development comes at a time when the state is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

Reports claimed Dularchand Yadav's post-mortem was conducted under tight security. While returning from the hospital, Veena Devi's convoy was suddenly attacked in Pandarak. Visuals from Mokama showed fresh incidents of violence and firing, with one person in a video shouting, "Anant Singh's men are firing..."

Prashant Kishor calls it failure of administration

In the meantime, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday condemned the killing of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama and held the administration responsible for the incident, calling it a clear failure of law and order in the state.

He said that such incidents reflect the persistence of the "jungle raj" that people of Bihar have long spoken about.

He also clarified that Yadav wasn't officially the worker of Jan Suraaj, rather, he was supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate from Mokama, Priyadarshi Piyush.

"He isn't officially a member of Jan Suraaj. He was supporting Piyush Ji, the official Jan Suraaj candidate. This shows that 'jungle-raj' that people have always talked of. Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of someone is the responsibility of the administration and those responsible for law and order, and it's their failure," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Dularchand Yadav’s body taken for postmortem

Earlier in the day, the body of Dularchand Yadav, who was killed during a firing incident in Mokama, was taken for postmortem to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Barh under tight security. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed along the route. Large numbers of Dularchand's supporters gathered outside the hospital, staging protests.

Tejashwi Yadav calls Dularchand murder a matter of serious concern

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked, "How are people roaming free with guns during the campaign when the model code of conduct has already been imposed?"

He also said, "The murder of Dular Chand Yadav is a matter of serious concern. The incident puts a question mark on the law and order situation in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must see all these. He always talks about the NDA rule in Bihar. What 'raj' should it be called?".

