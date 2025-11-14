Mahua Election Results LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav leads as per early trends Mahua Election Results: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan, Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh, Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Indrajeet Pradhan are the main candidates in the Mahua constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Mahua Assembly constituency started at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD, JD(U), Congress, Jan Suraaj Party and others. The NDA has been exuding confidence to dethrone the Mahagathbandhan from Bihar, while, Nitish Kumar-led NDA looks to retain its power in the state. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan, Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh, Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Indrajeet Pradhan are the main candidates in the Mahua constituency of Bihar.

Mahua Election Results LIVE: Check updates

As per the early trends, Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav is leading in Mahua seat.

The Mahua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 126 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, and it comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan won this seat and defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Ashima Parveen, with a margin of 13,770 votes.

Mahua Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), this constituency had 2,86,501 electors - 1,53,134 male, 1,33,365 female and two third gender - during the 2020 Bihar elections. In the 2015 Bihar polls, it had 2,65,297 electors - 1,42,958 male, 1,22,329 female and 10 third gender.

Mahua Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh, Janshakti Janta Dal's (JJD) Tej Pratap Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Indrajeet Pradhan are the main candidates in the Mahua constituency of Bihar. The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Mahua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan received 62,747 votes (36.48 per cent vote share) to defeat JD-U's Ashma Parveen, who bagged 48,977 votes (28.47 per cent vote share). At third place, LJP leader Sanjay Kumar Singh received 25,198 votes (14.65 per cent vote share).

In the 2015 Bihar polls, this seat was won by RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who received 66,927 votes (43.34 per cent vote share). Yadav defeated HAM(S) leader Ravindra Ray, who received 38,772 votes (25.11 per cent vote share). At third place, independent candidate Binod Kumar received 15,578 votes (10.09 per cent vote share).

• 2020: Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)

• 2015: Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

• 2010: Ravindra Ray (JD-U)

• 2005: Shivchandra Ram (RJD)

• 2000: Dasai Chowdhary (RJD)

• 1995: Munsilal Paswan (Janata Dal)

• 1990: Munsilal Paswan (Janata Dal)

• 1985: Dasai Chowdhary (Lok Dal)

• 1980: Dasai Chowdhary (Janata Party)

• 1977: Phudeni Prasad (Janata Party)

• 1967-1977: Constituency did not exist

• 1962: Mira Devi (Congress)

• 1957: Shivnandan Ram (Congress)

• 1957: Bindeshwari Prasad Verma (Congress)

• 1952: Phudeni Prasad (Socialist Party)

• 1952: Veerchand Patel (Congress)