Lauriya Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Lauriya Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vinay Bihari won the Lauriya constituency in 2020 by defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shambhu Tiwari with a margin of 29,004 votes.

Patna:

The Lauriya Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Lauriya Assembly constituency comes under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vinay Bihari of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shambhu Tiwari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 29,004 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar won from the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,675 votes by defeating Deepak Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2015, BJP candidate Vinay Bihari registered a win in the Lauriya constituency. In 2010, Independent candidate Vinay Bihari registered his victory from the seat.

Lauriya Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Lauriya Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Champaran district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,57,869 voters in the Lauriya constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 78,051 voters were male and 79,093 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 725 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lauriya in 2020 was 229 (221 were men and 8 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Lauriya constituency was 1,41,947. Out of this, 72,123 voters were male and 69,115 were female. There were 709 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lauriya in 2015 was 72 (50 were men and 22 were women).

Lauriya Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Lauriya constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lauriya Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lauriya Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Lauriya Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vinay Bihari won the seat with a margin of 29,004 votes (18.77%). He polled 77,927 votes with a vote share of 49.48%. Vinay defeated RJD candidate Shambhu Tiwari, who got 48,923 votes (31.06%). BSP candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh stood third with 17,515 votes (11.12%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vinay Bihari won the seat with a margin of 17,573 votes (12.62%). He polled 57,351 votes with a vote share of 40.47%. RJD candidate Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh got 39,778 votes (28.07%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Shambhu Tiwari stood third with 20,793 votes (14.67%).

Lauriya Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Vinay Bihari (BJP)

2015- Vinay Bihari (BJP)

2010- Vinay Bihari (Independent)

Lauriya Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,54,127 or 61.6% in the Lauriya Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,39,247 or 62.87%.