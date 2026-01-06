Lalu's grandson begins military training, Rohini Acharya pens heartfelt note; which 'Army' he is joining? The social media post featuring Aditya spread rapidly online, leading many users to ask where he had gone for military training. The post sparked wide discussion, with people trying to understand the background and the country involved.

Patna:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson has embarked on military training, though not with the Indian Defence Forces. Lalu’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, shared this news on X and expressed pride in her eldest son Aditya’s achievement.

“Today, my heart is filled with pride. After completing his Pre-University studies at the age of 18, our eldest son Aditya has left for 2 years of Basic Military Training...Aditya... You are brave, courageous, and disciplined. Go show them what you're made of. Always remember that warriors are forged in life's toughest battles... All our love and encouragement will always be with you,” Rohini posted on X.

Viral post sparks buzz

The social media post featuring Aditya spread rapidly online, leading many users to ask where he had gone for military training. The post sparked wide discussion, with people trying to understand the background and the country involved.

For the unversed, Aditya has been living in Singapore with his family for several years. Because of his residency status in the country, his move into military training is linked to Singapore’s national service rules. In Singapore, all male citizens and permanent residents are required to complete compulsory military service after turning 18. This policy applies regardless of family background and is strictly enforced by the state.

As a permanent resident, Aditya is legally bound to serve and has therefore joined the Singapore Armed Forces. He has begun his basic military training as part of this requirement.

The training period usually lasts around two years. It is known to be physically and mentally demanding and is considered an important duty for young men in Singapore.