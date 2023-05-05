'Why BJP so afraid of caste survey in Bihar...': Lalu Yadav attacks saffron party after Patna HC stay order

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav

Caste-based survey: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) after the much-touted caste-based survey was put on hold by Patna High Court.

He accused the saffron party of being "afraid" of a headcount of 'bahusankhyak' (majority) backward classes. However, he did not make any reference to the Patna High Court order staying the survey. "Caste census is a demand of the country’s majority. It is bound to take place," Bihar's former Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

"Why is the BJP so afraid of a headcount of the bahusankhyak backward classes? Whoever opposes such a survey, is against the ideals of equality and humanity and a votary of social discrimination, poverty and unemployment," he added.

Patna High Court put on hold the caste survey

Earlier on Thursday, the Patna High Court put on hold the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar government in the state had ordered the survey after the Centre declined the request for a headcount of social groups other than SCs, STs and religious minorities as part of the census.

The BJP, which was in power in Bihar when the survey was ordered, but now is in the opposition, has squarely blamed the chief minister for the setback.

Nonetheless, the RJD president, whose party helms the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state, asserted that the people of the country have understood the "deviousness of the BJP on the issue of caste census."

What BJP claims?

However, the BJP maintains that it has never been opposed to a caste census, citing its support to resolutions passed to the effect in the state legislature and the executive order for the survey.

Nonetheless, pro-OBC parties like the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) feel that the BJP, which draws its primary support base from among the upper castes, is wary of such an exercise.

It is widely believed that if a headcount established that the percentage of OBCs, vis a vis the total population, has risen since the caste census was last conducted in 1931, it would lead to passionate demands for an increase in reservation quotas.

(With PTI inputs)