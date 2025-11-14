Kishanganj Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Sweety Singh Vs Congress' Md Qamrul Hoda Kishanganj Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP leader Sweety Singh, Congress leader Md Qamrul Hoda, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Md Ishaque Alam and AIMIM's leader Shams Aghaz are the main candidates in the Kishanganj constituency of Bihar.

The Kishanganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 54 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Kishanganj Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. The Kishanganj constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Kishanganj

As per the Election Commission, the Kishanganj Assembly constituency recorded a 79.93 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Kishanganj

BJP leader Sweety Singh, Congress leader Md Qamrul Hoda, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Md Ishaque Alam and AIMIM's leader Shams Aghaz are the main candidates in the Kishanganj constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while Congress has a pact with RJD, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Kishanganj in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ijaharul Husain won the seat with a margin of 1,381 votes (0.78%). He received 61,078 votes with a vote share of 34.20%. He defeated BJP candidate Sweety Singh who got 59,697 votes (33.42%). AIMIM candidate Mohammad Qamrul Hoda stood third with 41,904 votes (23.46%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Dr Mohammad Jawaid won the seat with a margin of 8,609 votes (5.06%). He was polled 66,522 votes with a vote share of 38.83%. BJP candidate Sweety Singh got 57,913 votes (33.80%) and was the runner-up. AIMIM candidate Tasiruddin stood third with 16,440 votes (9.60%).

Kishanganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners