Kanhaiya Kumar detained during march to Nitish Kumar's residence, says 'want jobs, not lathicharge'

Kanhaiya Kumar and other Congress workers were on Friday detained during a protest march to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence. Kanhaiya Kumar slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for detaining Congress workers during the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Patna, saying, "We want jobs, not lathicharge."

Speaking to ANI, Kanhaiya Kumar said, "We are demanding jobs from the government and urging them to stop migration. Since our concerns were ignored, until the government listens to us, we will continue to listen to the voices of the people and keep making the government hear them. This process will continue. We want jobs, not lathi charges."

"They were quite aggressive and attempted to break through the barricades. We detained the leaders, and around 20 people were taken into custody, although the exact number is uncertain. They are all being transported to Kotwali Police Station. We had warned them to maintain peace, but they were overly aggressive, prompting us to use water cannons before making the detentions. Kanhaiya Kumar is among those detained," he stated.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan also condemned the detention of Congress workers, asserting that the government's position is clear: they refuse to address questions about employment or migration.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "The government's position is clear: they do not want to address questions about employment or migration. They prefer to avoid discussing their policies that create hardships. Youth across Bihar are voicing their concerns. In response to these questions, the Chief Minister should have said, 'Alright, let s arrange a meeting with a delegation of your representatives, so you can present your questions there.'"