Jan Suraaj to launch 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' from January 15 next year: Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor fiercely criticised the newly sworn-in cabinet of CM Nitish Kumar, branding it as being dominated by corrupt and criminal figures. Speaking after completing a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor condemned latest ministerial lineup.

Patna:

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday (November 21) announced the launch of the Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra starting January 15, 2026 during which party workers will visit every household across the state. This extensive outreach aims to connect directly with the people, understand their concerns, and build momentum for a political revival after the recent electoral setback.

Commitment to Bihar’s women

Kishor emphasised the party’s pledge to ensure that every woman in Bihar receives Rs 2 lakh, a commitment promised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the polls. He highlighted the extensive use of government machinery and funds in the recent elections to sway voters, yet expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will not sell their votes for short-term gains.

Reflecting on electoral defeat

For the first time after the Bihar Lok Sabha elections, Kishor acknowledged his party’s poor performance and took full responsibility for not gaining voters' trust. Despite losing all contested seats and failing to open an account, Kishor vowed to work twice as hard and continue striving without retreat until he achieves his resolve to improve Bihar’s political landscape.

Silent fast and future plans

As part of his commitment to atone for the electoral failure, Kishor planned a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram. He affirmed that the party did not engage in divisive or vote-buying politics, distinguishing its approach from others. The upcoming yatra and continued efforts signal Jan Suraaj’s determination to rebuild and influence Bihar’s future governance.

The Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra will mobilize Jan Suraaj's full organisational strength from January 15, with the aim of fostering grassroots-level change and challenging the dominant political forces in Bihar.​​

Prashant Kishor blasts Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet as corrupt, criminal

Prashant Kishor sharply criticised the new cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling it 'full of corrupt and criminal leaders.' Speaking after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor condemned the latest council of ministers, saying it was a “slap on the face of the people of Bihar” and “felt like rubbing salt on the wound,” as many corrupt individuals had been inducted.

Dissatisfaction with leadership

Kishor asserted that the inclusion of such leaders showed a lack of concern for Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Nitish Kumar. He claimed that despite Nitish Kumar’s personal honesty, the governance was compromised by his cabinet ministers engaging in corrupt practices.

Plans for Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra

Amid his criticism, Kishor announced the launch of the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' starting January 15, where Jan Suraaj workers will visit every household across Bihar to connect with citizens and push for political reform.

Political impact and public sentiment

Kishor’s remarks have intensified political debate ahead of Bihar elections, highlighting public frustration over alleged rampant corruption within the ruling NDA government. He emphasized that these issues are central to Bihar’s political future and the need for greater accountability among elected representatives. Prashant Kishor’s allegations against Nitish Kumar’s cabinet have stirred controversy as Bihar prepares for upcoming elections, with corruption and governance emerging as key issues for voters.​