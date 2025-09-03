Jamui Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jamui Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shreyasi Singh won the Jamui seat with a margin of 41,049 votes (23.00%).

Patna:

The Jamui Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 241 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Jamui Assembly constituency comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Shreyasi Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash Yadav with a margin of 41,049 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,12,482 votes by defeating Archana Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Jamui Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jamui Assembly constituency is a part of the Jamui district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,16,049 voters in the Jamui constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,67,003 were male and 1,49,044 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 1,045 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamui in 2020 was 358 (349 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jamui constituency was 2,79,092. Out of this, 1,50,347 voters were male, 1,28,738 were female, and seven belonged to a third gender. There were 517 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamui in 2015 was 64 (46 men and 18 women).

Jamui Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jamui constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jamui Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Jamui along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jamui Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Jamui.

Jamui Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shreyasi Singh won the Jamui seat with a margin of 41,049 votes (23.00%). She polled 79,603 votes with a vote share of 43.89%. She defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash Yadav, who got 38,554 votes (21.26%). Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Mohammad Shamshad Alam stood third with 17,800 votes (9.81%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vijay Prakash Yadav won the Jamui seat with a margin of 8,249 votes (5.30%). He polled 66,577 votes with a vote share of 42.24%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ajoy Pratap got 58,328 votes (37.01%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Rabindra Kumar Mandal stood third with 8,267 votes (5.24%).

Jamui Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shreyasi Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Vijay Prakash Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Ajoy Pratap (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Abhay Singh (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Vijay Prakash Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Narendra Singh (Janata Dal United)

1995: Arjun Mandal (Janata Dal)

1990: Sushil Kumar Singh (Congress)

1985: Sushil Kumar Singh (Congress)

1980: Hardeo Prasad (Independent)

1977: Tripurari Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

Jamui Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jamui Assembly constituency was 1,81,426 or 61.47 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,57,691 or 56.50 per cent.