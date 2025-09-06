Harsidhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Harsidhi Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishna Nandan Paswan won the Harsidhi constituency in 2020 by defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Kumar Nagendra Bihari with a margin of 15,685 votes.

Patna:

The Harsidhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat; it is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Harsidhi Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Krishna Nandan Paswan of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Kumar Nagendra Bihari with a margin of 15,685 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, RJD candidate Rajendra Kumar registered a win in the Harsidhi constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Krishna Nandan Paswan registered his victory from the seat.

Harsidhi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Harsidhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,70,279 voters in the Harsidhi constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,295 voters were male and 85,102 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 882 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harsidhi in 2020 was 386 (371 were men and 15 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Harsidhi constituency was 1,50,980. Out of this, 77,012 voters were male and 73,077 were female. There were 891 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Harsidhi in 2015 was 48 (46 were men and 2 were women).

Harsidhi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Harsidhi constituency, along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harsidhi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Harsidhi Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Harsidhi Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Krishna Nandan Paswan won the seat with a margin of 15,685 votes (9.37%). He polled 84,615 votes with a vote share of 49.71%. Paswan defeated RJD candidate Kumar Nagendra Bihari, who got 68,930 votes (40.5%). RLSP candidate Ramesh Kumar stood third with 10,523 votes (6.18%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Rajendra Kumar won the seat with a margin of 10,267 votes (6.95%). He polled 75,203 votes with a vote share of 49.87%. BJP candidate Krishna Nandan Paswan got 64,936 votes (43.07%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 3,133 votes (2.08%).

Harsidhi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Krishna Nandan Paswan (BJP)

2015- Rajendra Kumar (RJD)

2010- Krishana Nandan Paswan (BJP)

October, 2005- Maheshwar (LJP)

February, 2005- Kushwaha (LJP)

2000- Maheshwar Singh (SAP)

1995- Awadhesh Pra Kush (JD)

1990- Mohd Hedayatullah Khan (Congress)

1985- Md Hedaitullah Khan (Congress)

1980- Md Hadaytullah Khan (Congress)

1977- Yagul Kishore Prasad Singh (JNP)

1972- Mahedayetulla Khan (NCO)

Harsidhi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,67,267 or 63.56% in the Harsidhi Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,47,651 or 64.29%.