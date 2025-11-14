Govindganj Election Results 2025: LJP-RV’s Raju Tiwari and Congress’ Shashi Bhushan Rai locked in close fight Govindganj Election Results 2025 LIVE: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in in Govindganj.

The Govindganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Govindganj Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,445 voters in the Govindganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 73,460 voters were male and 78,192 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 793 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Govindganj in 2020 was 552 (529 were men and 23 were women).

In 2020, Sunil Mani Tiwari of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar with a margin of 27,780 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. In 2015, LJP candidate Raju Tiwari registered a win in the Govindganj constituency. In 2010, JD-U candidate Meena Dwivedi registered his victory from the seat.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Govindganj constituency was 1,36,927. Out of this, 69,321 voters were male and 66,894 were female. There were 712 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Govindganj in 2015 was 22 (16 were men and 6 were women).

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Govindganj

The voter turnout in Govindganj constituency was 68.88 per cent.

Main Parties and Candidates in Govindganj

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in in Govindganj.

Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) Raju Tiwari, Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Krishna Kant Mishra are the main candidates in the Govindganj constituency of Bihar. The LJP-RV is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), , while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Govindganj Assembly Elections: What happened in Govindganj in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sunil Mani Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 27,780 votes (18.59%). He polled 65,716 votes with a vote share of 43.14%. Tiwari defeated Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar who got 37,936 votes (24.9%). LJP candidate Raju Tiwari stood third with 31,461 votes (20.65%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, LJP candidate Raju Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 27,920 votes (20.92%). He polled 74,685 votes with a vote share of 54.54%. Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar got 46,765 votes (34.15%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 3,441 votes (2.51%).

Govindganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Sunil Mani Tiwari (BJP)

2015- Raju Tiwari (LJP)

2010- Meena Dwivedi JD(U)

