Former MP Sabir Ali joins JD-U, replaces Saba Zafar as candidate for Amour seat in Bihar's Purnia Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:

Patna:

In a swift political development, former Member of Parliament (MP) Sabir Ali joined the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday (October 18), just days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Ali, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially resigned from the party before being inducted into JD-U. His entry into Nitish Kumar’s party marks a significant reshuffle in the electoral dynamics of the Purnia region.

JD(U) replaces candidate for Amour constituency

Soon after his induction, JD(U) announced Sabir Ali as its new candidate from the Amour Assembly constituency in Purnia. This decision replaces the earlier nominee, Saba Zafar, whose ticket has now been withdrawn by the party. Party sources suggest the last-minute change reflects JD(U)’s efforts to strengthen its position in Seemanchal, a region known for its diverse voter base.

Nomination to be filed on October 20

According to party officials, Sabir Ali is scheduled to file his nomination papers on October 20 (Monday). His entry is expected to bolster JD(U)’s appeal among minority voters, given his previous parliamentary experience and influence in the region.

Political reactions and implications

The sudden shift has sparked mixed reactions within both JD(U) and BJP circles. While JD(U) leaders have welcomed Ali’s inclusion as a strategic move, BJP insiders see it as a setback, especially in constituencies where Ali has personal influence. Analysts believe this change could impact voter equations in the Purnia belt, making the contest in Amour one to watch closely.