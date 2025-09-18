Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Faraz Fatmi of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 2,141 votes.

The Darbhanga-Rural constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 82 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Darbhanga-Rural Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Faraz Fatmi of the Janata Dal United (JDU) with a margin of 2,141 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Darbhanga-Rural Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,90,732 voters in the Darbhanga-Rural constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,54,538 were male and 1,36,192 were female voters, while 2 belonged to the third gender. 388 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darbhanga-Rural in 2020 was 147 (138 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Darbhanga-Rural constituency was 2,63,534. Out of this, 1,41,122 voters were male and 1,22,412 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 692 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darbhanga-Rural in 2015 was 146 (91 men and 55 women).

Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Darbhanga-Rural constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Darbhanga-Rural Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, RJD candidate Lalit Kumar Yadav won the seat by defeating JDU candidate Faraz Fatmi. He polled 64,929 votes with a vote share of 41.26%. Faraz Fatmi got 62,788 (43.08%).

Shankar Kumar Jha, an independent candidate stood third with 2,757 votes with a 1.62% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Lalit Kumar Yadav of the RJD won the seat. He polled 70,557 votes. Naushad Ahmad of the HAMS got 36,066 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 34,491 votes or 26%.

2020: Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2015: Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2010: Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD)

2005: Piatmbar Paswan (RJD)

2000: Piatmbar Paswan (RJD)

1995: Mohan Ram (Janata Dal)

1990: Jagdish Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1985: Ram Chandra Paswan (Indian National Congress)

1980: Jagdish Choudhary (Janata Party)

1977: Jagdish Choudhary (Janata Party)

Darbhanga-Rural assembly constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Darbhanga-Rural Assembly constituency was 1,53,411 or 54.13 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,32,657 or 52.14 per cent.