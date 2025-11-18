Congress issues show-cause notices to 43 party leaders amid Mahagathbandhan's Bihar poll debacle Those asked to explain their conduct include former minister Veena Shahi, AICC member Madhurendra Kumar Singh, former state unit general secretary Kaisar Khan, ex-MLA Sudhir Kumar, and former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh. All have been directed to respond to the notices within the time given by the party.

Patna:

The Congress party has issued show-cause notices to 43 of its leaders in Bihar, accusing them of acting against the party’s interests during the recent assembly elections. The action was announced on Tuesday through an official statement.

According to the release, the party’s Disciplinary Committee found that several senior figures had made public comments that did not match the Congress’s official position. These remarks, the committee said, created confusion during the election period.

Those asked to explain their conduct include former minister Veena Shahi, AICC member Madhurendra Kumar Singh, former state unit general secretary Kaisar Khan, ex-MLA Sudhir Kumar, and former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh. All have been directed to respond to the notices within the time given by the party.

Action to follow after examining replies

The Congress leadership has indicated that further steps may follow after examining the replies from the leaders concerned.

“All the leaders are directed to present a written clarification before the committee by noon on November 21. If the answer is not received within the stipulated time, the committee will be forced to take strict action, which includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years,” president of the state Congress' disciplinary committee, Kapil Dev Prasad Yadav, said.

Bihar Election 2025

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the NDA secured a commanding victory, winning a total of 202 seats. Among its allies, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) made a strong comeback, increasing its tally to 85 seats. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) captured 19 seats, and the HAM and RLM won 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

In stark contrast, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat, managing only 35 seats in total. The RJD, which had been the largest party in 2020, was reduced to 25 seats, while the Congress could secure just six.