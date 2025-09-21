Chiraia Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Chiraia Assembly Election 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lal Babu Prasad Gupta won the Chiraia constituency in 2020 by defeating the RJD candidate Achchhelal Prasad with a margin of 16,874 votes.

The Chiraia Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 20 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Chiraia Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Achchhelal Prasad with a margin of 16,874 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Lal Babu Prasad Gupta registered a win in the Chiraia constituency. In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Avaneesh Kumar Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Chiraia Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Chiraia Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,67,207 voters in the Chiraia constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,888 voters were male and 85,499 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 820 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chiraia in 2020 was 267 (258 were men and 9 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chiraia constituency was 1,68,876. Out of this, 87,826 voters were male and 79,749 were female. There were 1,301 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chiraia in 2015 was 97 (94 were men and 3 were women).

Chiraia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Chiraia constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chiraia Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Chiraia Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Chiraia Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Lal Babu Prasad Gupta won the seat with a margin of 16,874 votes (10.18%). He polled 62,904 votes with a vote share of 37.62%. Gupta defeated RJD candidate Achchhelal Prasad, who got 46,030 votes (27.53%). Independent candidate Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav stood third with 16,395 votes (9.81%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Lal Babu Prasad Gupta won the seat with a margin of 4,374 votes (3.00%). He polled 62,831 votes with a vote share of 42.43%. RJD candidate Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav got 58,457 votes (39.48%) and was the runner-up. SP candidate Avaneesh Kumar Singh stood third with 12,172 votes (8.22%).

Chiraia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Lal Babu Prasad Gupta (BJP)

2015- Lal Babu Prasad Gupta (BJP)

2010- Avaneesh Kumar Singh (BJP)

Chiraia Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,65,665 or 56.64% in the Chiraia Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,45,664 or 55.46%.