Budget 2024: Bihar to get new airports, medical colleges and highways, announces Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her seventh straight Budget for the fiscal 2024-25. The FM made major announcements for Bihar including new airports, highways and educational institutions.

"On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar. It will catalyse the development of the easter region. We will also support the development of road connectivity projects- Patna -Purnea expressway, Buxar- Bhagalpur highway, Bodhgaya- Rajgir-Vaishali- Darbhanga and an additional two-lane bridge over river Ganga in Buxar for Rs 26,000 crores."

To promote tourism, the FM said Vishnupath temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya will be constructed like Kashi Vishwanath corridor. In Rajgir hot springs will be preserved and the development of Nalanda will be prioritised.

She added, "The requests of Bihar Govt for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited..." The FM also said that power projects, including setting up a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti in Bihar, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore.