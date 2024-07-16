VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man in the red circle is Mukesh Sahni's father -- FILE image.

In a shocking incident, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani was murdered by unknown assailants in Bihar's Darbhanga. According to the information, the incident took place at his residential house in the Ghanshyampur area on Monday night when Jeetan Sahni was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon. Following the incident, the DSP-led police team reached the spot and started the investigation.

Sahani's severely mutilated body was found on Tuesday morning. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, triggering widespread fear and unease among residents. DSP Manish Chandra Choudhary along with other officers from the Biraul police station also reached the spot and initiated a thorough investigation. DSP Choudhary indicated that the initial assessment suggests a case of murder. Jeetan Sahni was attacked with a sharp weapon by intruders who allegedly broke in with intention of burglary, he added. The incident occurred while Mukesh Sahni's father was alone at home.

Political leaders' reactions

Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP(RV) Chirag Paswan reacted to the incident and termed it "highly condemnable'. "The brutal murder of the father of Vikassheel Party's patron brother Shri Mukesh Sahni ji is highly condemnable. The culprits will not be tolerated at all. The culprits will be identified as soon as possible and appropriate action will be taken. I and my party offer deep condolences to Mukesh Sahni and his bereaved family," he added.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar's reaction

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said the way VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered is unfortunate, brutal and painful. "The police will find out the accused... We have faith in the police investigation and we urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family," he added.

Who is Mukesh Sahni?

Mukesh Sahni, who belongs to the Mallah community, also calls himself as the 'Son of Mallah'. He has also served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Bihar government. The Mallah community holds significant political influence in Bihar, constituting approximately 6 per cent of the state's population. Their support is crucial in Bihar politics, and Sahni has positioned himself as a leader advocating for their interests. Despite facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, his influence within the community is said to be widely acknowledged. VIP is currently in alliance with the RJD and the Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

