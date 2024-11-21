Bihar: Village chief shot dead in broad daylight shooting, criminals flee on bike

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A shocking and horrific crime has been reported from the Sitamarhi district of Bihar, where a village head (Mukhiya) was shot dead in a brazen attack. The incident occurred in the Rega police station area near Hariharpur when Madhurendra Kumar, also known as Munna Mishra, was returning to his residence in Sitamarhi with his family in a Creta car.

According to reports, assailants riding a motorcycle chased down the car and fired multiple rounds at the Mukhiya. Mishra, who was the head of Kachhor Panchayat in the Sonbarsa block, was struck by five bullets. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault. The murder of Munna Mishra has left the local community in shock and fear.

Investigation underway

Following the incident, police teams arrived at the crime scene, led by Sadar DSP Ramkrishna. While addressing the press, the DSP assured that all possible leads were being probed. "We are looking into all possibilities about the case," remarked the DSP. The dead body has been dispatched to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The police stated that Munna Mishra had some criminal cases filed against him. However, it is still unknown if the death of Mishra is related to these past criminal charges or any other family disputes. The family of the deceased is in total shock and has been seen crying by relatives on sight. The entire village and panchayat are now shrouded in silence as the local community grapples with the tragedy.

Previous killings in Bihar

The most recent murder comes shortly after another in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, where a 24-year-old man was shot while riding a bullet bike on the way to his sister’s marriage. The incident took place in the Karnamepur region of the Shahpur block.

The deceased’s family is in grief, and the police are looking into the matter surrounding the crime. The corpse was equally forwarded for post-mortem; however, the authorities have promised that they are in the process of tracing the killers.

Police investigations continue

Police are continuing their investigation into both incidents, with hopes of unraveling the motives behind these targeted killings. In both cases, the authorities have yet to determine if there is any connection between the two murders. The region has seen increasing concerns about rising violence, and local law enforcement is under pressure to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

As the investigations continue, the communities in Sitamarhi and Bhojpur are left in fear, grappling with the unsettling rise in violent crimes across Bihar.