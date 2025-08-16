Bihar: Two children found dead inside parked car in Patna; probe launched Earlier on Monday, three children of a family died, allegedly after consuming toxic food in Patna’s Khirimode locality. The deceased have been identified as Nidhi Kumari (8) and her two brothers Vikas Kumar (6) and Mohit Kumar (4).

Patna:

In a tragic incident, two children were found dead inside a parked car in Patna’s Indrapuri area on Friday, PTI reported citing the police. The bodies of the girl and boy have been sent for autopsy and a comprehensive probe has been launched in the case. According to an official, the girl was around nine years old and the boy about five.

"Police received information that the bodies of two children — a girl and a boy — were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," said Patna (Central) SP Diksha, quoted by the news agency.

The exact cause of the deaths could be known only after the post-mortem report is out, she added.

3 children killed after consuming ‘toxic’ food

Earlier on Monday, three children of a family died, allegedly after consuming toxic food in Patna’s Khirimode locality. The deceased have been identified as Nidhi Kumari (8) and her two brothers Vikas Kumar (6) and Mohit Kumar (4).

The children were taken to a government hospital after they reported stomach ache after having dinner. Their condition deteriorated and two of them died at the hospital. The third died during treatment at Patna Medical College.

“The incident took place on Monday night when the children complained of stomach ache after having dinner at their house.After their condition deteriorated, they were taken to the nearest government hospital, where Vikas and Mohit were declared dead. Nidhi was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)… where she died during treatment.It is suspected that they died after consuming toxic food,” PTI quoted SPO (Paliganj-1) Rajeev Chandra Singh as saying to reporters.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police are probing all angles of the case.