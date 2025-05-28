Bihar: Traffic Police issues advisory for PM Modi's roadshow in Patna tomorrow PM Modi roadshow in Patna: The Prime Minister’s roadshow route will begin from Patna Airport, moving through Doomra Chowki, the Income Tax roundabout, and ending at the BJP office.

Patna:

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a roadshow in Patna on May 29 (Thursday), the Traffic Police of the city have issued a revised traffic plan to manage movement and ensure security. Traffic SP Aparajit Lohan addressed the media and announced a ‘No Entry’ implementation in several areas of the city from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday.

The Traffic SP emphasised that passengers heading to Patna Airport need to plan accordingly. “Those going to the airport must reach before 4 pm. After that, they will be required to use police escort vehicles, which will be stationed at three designated locations,” said Lohan.

The Prime Minister’s roadshow route will begin from Patna Airport, moving through Doomra Chowki, the Income Tax roundabout, and ending at the BJP office.

In view of this, traffic restrictions and route diversions have been put in place along the route.

Due to the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi, roads from Phulwarisharif to the Airport will be completely closed after 4 p.m. Commuters are advised to take the Jagdev Path instead.

Vehicles heading northwards can use the Ashiana-Digha Road. Doomra Chowki entry will be strictly restricted during the roadshow hours. Only ticketed passengers will be allowed access to the airport via the Chitkohra Golambar route. Others can use Harding Road.

At the Income Tax Roundabout, the vehicle movement will be completely halted. To reach Gandhi Maidan or the railway station, commuters should use the R Block route.

The district traffic police have set up special parking zones across the city for attendees of the Prime Minister’s road show, and coordination with local NGOs and volunteer groups has also been arranged for crowd management.

The Patna Police has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel in the restricted zones during the road show hours and to follow official traffic instructions for safety and convenience.