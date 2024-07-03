Bihar: Three-year-old girl shot in Patna, succumbs during treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she was shot in Patna's Danapur. The girl was shot in her chest. Following the incident, she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed during the treatment. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the forensics team has also reached the site.

Talking about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Deeksha said that the post-mortem has been done and an FIR has been lodged under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act. She said, "An incident of murder of a 3-year-old girl has come to light. She died during treatment after being shot. She was shot in her chest. A postmortem has been done. FIR has been registered under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Investigation has begun on the basis of these sections."

She added that the FSL had inspected the spot and CCTVs of the surrounding areas were being checked for additional information on the case.