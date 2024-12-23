Bihar: Shocking video shows couple tied to electric pole, beaten publicly, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab from the video

A disturbing incident has emerged from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, where a young couple was brutally assaulted and tied to an electric pole. A video of the horrific event, showing the couple being stripped and beaten in full public view, has gone viral on social media. The incident is believed to have occurred in the Sakra police station area of Muzaffarpur.

Video shows brutal assault

The viral video depicts a man from Sakra and a woman from Samastipur being bound to an electric pole. Both the victims are shown in a helpless and stripped state, while they scream in pain as they are brutally beaten. The incident was filmed by bystanders, but disturbingly, no one intervened to stop the assault. The crowd is seen watching the violent act unfold without attempting to help the victims.

The woman is crying in distress and begging for help, but the people who are supposed to be around her sit indulgently watching her suffering. The male victim is also made a victim of merciless beating while tied up at a pole. Such a barbaric act has angered several social media users and has raised much concern over the rampant mob violence and public humiliation in the area.

Police launch investigation

The local police have launched a full-fledged investigation following the circulation of the video. It is confirmed by police that the victims—a male in the Sakra area and a woman hailing from Pusa in Samastipur—have been assaulted due to their love affair. They are now on a hunt to find out the place of the incident and to nab the miscreants behind the assault.

Confirming the video was sent on his official WhatsApp by Gramin SP Vidha Sagar, he shared that an investigation is currently underway. SP Sagar also elaborated as saying "We have identified the victims, and we are working on locating the exact place where the incident occurred. The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and stringent actions shall be taken against the accused."

Public outrage and calls for justice

The video has sparked widespread outrage among the public, who are calling for immediate action and justice for the victims. Many are expressing shock at the apathy of the bystanders, who not only failed to stop the assault but also filmed the incident instead of helping.

The authorities have assured the public that the investigation will be carried out with full diligence and the culprits will be brought to justice. The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater awareness and intervention against such acts of violence and public shaming.

As the police work to unravel the details of the incident, this case has raised significant concerns over the treatment of couples in rural areas and the alarming rise in vigilante justice. Authorities have promised that swift action will be taken against those responsible for this shocking act of brutality.

(Inputs from Sanjiv Kumar)