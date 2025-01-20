Bihar: Seven dead in West Champaran allegedly due to spurious liquor, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Seven people have allegedly died after consuming toxic liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, prompting the local administration to order an investigation. The incident came to light on Sunday, according to a police official, though the deaths reportedly occurred over the past few days.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaurya Suman confirmed that all the deaths occurred in the Lauria police station area. While locals attributed the fatalities to the consumption of illicit liquor, the SP clarified that the last two deaths were unrelated to alcohol.

“Of the recent fatalities, one individual died in a tractor accident, and another suffered a paralysis attack,” Suman stated.

First death reported on January 15

The first death occurred on January 15, though authorities only became aware of the situation on Sunday. By the time the police were informed, all seven bodies had already been cremated, making it challenging to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Suman said, “The cause of the remaining five deaths is unclear. We have formed an inquiry team to determine the circumstances.”

Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of West Champaran, Sumit Kumar, echoed the difficulty in investigating the matter due to the absence of the deceased’s bodies. He added that the inquiry team has been instructed to submit its report within 24 hours and identify all individuals who died in Lauria over the past few days.

Testimony from victim’s family member

The brother of one of the victims, Pradeep, alleged that his sibling and a friend, Manish, consumed alcohol together, which led to their deaths.

In 2016, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar implemented a statewide prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol. Since then, incidents involving the consumption of toxic, illicit liquor have risen sharply across the state, leading to numerous fatalities.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the authorities in curbing the circulation of illegal liquor in prohibition-era Bihar.