Bihar: Police inspector suspended in Jehanabad for consuming alcohol in dry state

A police inspector in Bihar, where the sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned since 2016, was suspended on Saturday after a viral video showed him allegedly consuming liquor inside a police station. The officer, identified as Fakira Prasad Yadav, was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Sikaria police station in Jehanabad district.

Details of incident

The viral video shows Inspector Yadav sitting at a table with a glass containing alcohol and a plate of snacks. The incident reportedly occurred at the Bishunganj police station, where Yadav was previously posted. The video has raised serious questions about the implementation of the state’s stringent prohibition laws.

In response to the video, Jehanabad DSP Sanjeev Kumar stated that the matter has been taken seriously. “We received the video through media channels, and it is under investigation. The video’s location and date are being verified to confirm whether it is from Bishunganj or Sikaria police station,” he said.

Inspector’s defense

When questioned, Inspector Yadav claimed he was drinking a non-alcoholic beverage and that the glass contained "sharbat," not liquor. However, his explanation has failed to convince the authorities or the public, as the visuals suggest otherwise.

Action taken

Following the investigation, the district police issued a statement confirming the suspension of Inspector Yadav. “The authenticity of the video was verified, and departmental proceedings have been initiated. This is a grave violation of Bihar's prohibition laws, and strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” the statement read.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government implemented a total ban on alcohol in April 2016, making its sale and consumption a punishable offense. However, incidents like this have exposed loopholes in the enforcement of the law.

The viral video has sparked widespread discussion, raising concerns about accountability and the effectiveness of the prohibition policy. Many believe that such incidents undermine the state’s efforts to curb alcohol consumption and reflect poorly on law enforcement.